NDE laments Nigeria’s unemployment rate

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

National Directorate of Employment (NDE), yesterday said unemployment remained serious threat in Nigeria.
Director-General of the NDE, Dr. Mohammed Argungu stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during the flag-off of empowerment of 1,130 women and youths of the state under the Micro Enterprises Enhancement Loan Scheme MEES) of the federal government.
The beneficiaries were given N10, 000 each as loans with 9% interest rate to start up small businesses which NDE said would make them self-reliant and reduce unemployment in the country.
The empowerment was done by NDE in collaboration with a member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, Chairman Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Chief Elias Mbam and a woman leader, Princess Tonia Adol-Awam.
Argungu, who was represented by the state Coordinator of the NDE, Marcel Igboanude, said the repercussion of mass unemployment if not properly addressed, will adversely affect the overall develop

