Business

NDE reiterates commitment to empowering youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Acting Director- General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mr. Abubakar Fikpo, says the directorate will continue to assist youths in skill acquisitions. Fikpo gave this assurance during a one-day orientation and flag off Programme for Basic and Advanced Trainees of National Open Apprenticeship Schemes (B/A-NOAS) in Enugu.

The NDE director-general represented by an Assistant Director of Vocational Skills Development, Mr. Obinna Ofia, said that the training was to empower unemployed youths to acquire skills that would help them in life. He listed the skills to in-clude catering, aluminum fabrication, fashion designing, hair dressing and barbing. Ofia said that 340 participants were trained for Basic – NOAS while 34 others were for Advanced -NOAS. According to him, the ANOAS participants had undergone training in B-NOAS and now need to achieve proficiency in their chosen trade.

The DG noted that having relevant skills would not only help them to contribute significantly to Nigerian economy but also make them financial independent, which was among the cardinal objectives of the agency. He added that the directorate would try to provide financial start-up packs to the beneficiaries to help them set up their own, even when financial packs were not part of the agency’s mandate. In her remarks, the Enugu State Coordinator of the NDE, Mrs Chika Onah, reminded the beneficiaries that they were into the business of acquiring either basic or advanced skills.

Onah regretted that many people did not take the NDE training seriously because it was free, a development that had contributed in making some trainees not to learn their chosen skills. The coordinator, however, urged them to see the skill acquisition as an addition to the certificate they might have acquired in academic institutions, noting that the skill would provide an additional source of income to them. She appealed to the beneficiaries to take the three months training serious and also learn all they needed to learn from the workshop and where they would be posted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender, foundation provide succour for private school teachers, SMEs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Heritage Bank Plc has partnered with the Fatima Mohammed (FAMO) Foundation to provide succour to over 300 affected private school teachers and Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as part of efforts to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on the education sector, the lender said in a press release. According to the statement, the bank and the […]
Business

Analysts: Naira may slide to N419/$1 at I&E window

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As the naira’s recent weakness at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window continues to fuel speculation that another devaluation could be on the horizon, analysts at FBNQuest have forecast an average I&E/NAFEX rate of N419 per dollar at the end of this year. The analysts, who made the prediction in a report obtained by New […]
Business

Global stocks rise for straight ninth day

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Global shares rose for a ninth day running on Thursday, just off record highs, as investors digested recent gains, while bulls were sustained by the promise of more free money after a benign U.S. inflation report and a dovish Federal Reserve outlook. European stocks were higher, with the STOXX 600 gaining 0.4 per cent and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica