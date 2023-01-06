Business

NDE sends forth trainees with start-up equipment

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), under its School-on- Wheel Training scheme has empowered 10 graduates with start-up tools and equipment in Jigawa. The NDE Coordinator in the state, Mr Miwa Lasco, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday.

He said the benefiaries comprising seven females and three males had been exposed to tailoring; weaving, cap making and embroidery design under its Vocational Skills Development Department. He said the agency provided sewing machines worth N65,000 and N10,000 seed capital to those trained in tailoring while graduates of weaving received tools worth N25,000 and N60,000 capital. “Cap making graduates received tools worth N15,000 and N50,000 cash, while embroidery designers got tools worth N25,000 and 50,000 cash,” he said.

The gesture, he said, was to enable them to set up their businesses, become self-reliant and employers of labour as well as boost job creation and spur the youths to contribute to the national economy, According to him, more women are being trained to empower them to contribute meaningfully towards improving economic wellbeing of their families, communities and the state. He reiterated the agency’s resolve to support and promote youth investments. “We have several job schemes that youths can key into by availing themselves of the opportunities and participating in NDE’s programmes,” he added.

 

