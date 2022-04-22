NDE trains 100 youths, women in Ebonyi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), in collaboration with a firm, Nazeemursaj Nigeria Limited, has commenced an entrepreneurship training programme for 100 unemployed youths and women in Ebonyi State. NDE Director-General, Malam Abubakar Nuhu- Fikpo, said at the opening of the programme on Thursday in Abakaliki that the beneficiaries were drawn from the three Senatorial Districts in the state. Represented by NDE Coordinator in Ebonyi, Mr. Marcel Igboanude, the DG said the one-week training was for upcoming entrepreneurs. He said that the programme was in tandem with the Entrepreneurship Skills Development Training Scheme of the NDE and that the essence was to equip the participants with entrepreneurial skills to become selfreliant. Nuhu-Fikpo further said that the training would boost job creation, human capital development and enable the participants to become selfreliant.
