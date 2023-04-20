NDE trains 20 women on shoe, bag making in Bayelsa

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Wednesday commenced training of 20 women on shoe and bag making with fabrics in Bayelsa. The Director-General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Fikpo said while declaring open the training in Yenagoa that the 20 women were among the 740 women selected nationwide for the training.

Fikpo, represented by Mr Aham Osuchukwu, the State Coordinator, said NDE was the foremost Federal Government agency designed to implement job creation programmes that would promote attitudinal change. He said other missions of the NDE were employment generation, reduction of poverty and enhancement of wealth creation. According to Fikpo, to address the teeming unemployment in the nation, NDE has presence in the capital cities of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT as well as liaison offices in the 774 Local Government Councils. “We reach out to our target population through four core programmes of NDE one of which is the Small Scale Enterprises (SME) programme dedicated to the development of entrepreneurial abilities among women and youths.

“The Women Employment Branch (WEB) a platform of the Small Scale Enterprises Department is responsible for undertaking this training,’’ he said. He said in 2022, NDE, through WEB, kick-started training in income generating activities such as decorative painting making and embroidery. Others are perfumery, organic products, extraction of natural organic oil, spice and seasoning production, among others. The director-general said the NDE had deliberately designed and implemented new schemes that keyed squarely into the micro-economic policies of the federal government. He said the directorate had provided a platform for women who had benefited from its numerous skills acquisition trainings to gain international exposure and network through participation in local and international trade fairs.