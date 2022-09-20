News

NDE trains 30 Bauchi youths

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has organised a four-day Basic Business Training (BBT) for 30 youths in Bauchi. Director-General of the directorate, Abubakar Fipko, said the training was an initiative of the agency to help the beneficiaries.

 

Fipko, represented by the Coordinator of the Bauchi office, Lawal Yaya, said the Basic Business Training (BBT) is a continuous process towards equipping the beneficiaries with the theoretical aspects to develop and create ideas as well as managerial aspects.

 

He explained that the beneficiaries will also be guided to come up with a good bankable business plan as well as to link them with the financial institutions in accessing loans.

The DG urged the participants to avail themselves of the opportunity to learn the theoretical aspects so that they can get the necessary ideas on business plan management.

 

