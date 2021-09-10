Business

NDE trains 50 agric extension officers

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has engaged 50 unemployed persons in Ebonyi State in its agricultural extension programme aimed at enhancing food security. Director-General of NDE, Mr Abubakar Fikpo, inaugurated the programme on Wednesday in Amaike Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Fikpo said the training was to equip the beneficiaries with the use of scientific and technology driven services to guarantee disease-free production to stimulate the rural economy. The director-general, represented by the NDE Coordinator in Ebonyi State, Mr Marcel Igboanude, said that the aim was also to guarantee high quality yield and stress-free processing of agricultural products. Fikpo added that agriculture had been the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy because it had provided over 35 per cent of employment and 25 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The DG said the training would be of immense benefits to the beneficiaries because they would be impacted with the prerequisite knowledge for the challenges ahead in life. He urged the trainees to make use of the opportunity to reduce the country’s unemployment rate. Fikpo thanked the government of Ebonyi State for its support to NDE operations in the state. Dr Mike Mbata, an NDE Director, Rural Employment Promotion Department, urged participants to support the Federal Government policies on sustainable agriculture as well as reduction of unemployment rate. Mary Okoro, a participant, who spoke on behalf of other participants, lauded NDE for the training, but appealed to NDE for help to put the knowledge to practice.

