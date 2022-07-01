News

NDE trains 50 on goat breeding in Anambra

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training of over fifty unemployed persons on the Small Stock (Goat) Production scheme in Anambra State. The participants were selected across the 21 local districts of the state under the auspices of Rural Employment Promotion (REP) Department of NDE. The training would run for a period of five days which would equally equip participants with necessary skills that will enable them to succeed in the venture. Addressing participants during the orientation ceremony at Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area yesterday, the State Coordinator of NDE, Mrs. Chika Ufelle, said the programme was designed for both graduates of higher institutions, school leavers and retirees. Ufelle said the training would include Breeds of Goats and Breeding Techniques/Methods, Artificial Insemination and Natural Mating, General Goat Management; Milk, Skin and Waste, and Principles of Revolving Model of Empowerment in Goat Production.

 

