NDE trains 65 unemployed graduates in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Office of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) yesterday said it has commenced five days of training for sixty-five unemployed artisans and school levers on Basic Business Training (BBT) in the state. NDE Director General, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said the training is aimed at creating jobs and reducing the rate of unemployment among graduates and secondary school leavers, helping them to become employers of labour in the country. The director general, who was ably represented by the state Coordinator, Lawal Yaya, during the opening ceremony of the programme in Bauchi, said that the training will broaden the scope of the youths and also equip them with knowledge in basic business skills. According to him, the beneficiaries will be taught how to come up with a good bankable business plan, legal responsibilities and insurance as well as how to recruit some people that will assist them in their businesses.

