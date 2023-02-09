NDE trains 65 unemployed graduates in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Office of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) yesterday said it has commenced five days of training for sixty-five unemployed artisans and school levers on Basic Business Training (BBT) in the state. NDE Director General, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said the training is aimed at creating jobs and reducing the rate of unemployment among graduates and secondary school leavers, helping them to become employers of labour in the country. The director general, who was ably represented by the state Coordinator, Lawal Yaya, during the opening ceremony of the programme in Bauchi, said that the training will broaden the scope of the youths and also equip them with knowledge in basic business skills. According to him, the beneficiaries will be taught how to come up with a good bankable business plan, legal responsibilities and insurance as well as how to recruit some people that will assist them in their businesses.
Related Articles
Osun community protests selection of new monarch
Iree community in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State yesterday protested against the politicisation of the selection of a new king. The protesters led by the Asiwaju of Iree Chief Adenrele Afolabi, gathered in front of the palace of Aree of Iree where they maintained that the selection of a king is the prerogative […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Independence: President’s speech resonates hopelessness –Southern, Middle Belt leaders
The 60th independence anniversary broadcast made by President Muhammadu Buhari has been described by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum as one that lacks substance. The forum, in a statement signed by Yinka Odumakin (South-West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South- East) Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), added that the broadcast […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: NNPP advocates ballot box ‘coup’ to save Nigeria
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has prescribed a “ballot box coup” as a panacea to saving Nigeria from the near total collapse which the successive administrations had created for her. The party, at the launch of its South West Support Group in Ibadan at the weekend, maintained […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)