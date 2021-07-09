Business

NDE trains 774,000 on basic business

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Kaduna State Directorate, commenced a two-day Basic Business Training (BBT) workshop for 774,000 beneficiaries of Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) in Kaduna. The State Coordinator, Alhaji Sani Maiwada, said the training was aimed at equipping beneficiaries with entrepreneurial skill and educate them on businesses they could venture into, with small capital. “The white collar job is unavailable, therefore our youths must rise up and venture into entrepreneurship; that is why NDE is conducting this training in three senatorial districts to acquire business knowledge. “We selected some of you for the training, as we cannot gather all Kaduna beneficiaries due to COVID 19 protocol; we hope you will pay attention and learn,’’ he told the participants.

Earlier, the Director General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu- Fikpo, stated that the training was part of the exit strategy for the ESPW beneficiaries to enable them become self-reliant and empower others. The DG, represented by Musa Ibrahim, said the training was running concurrently nationwide, adding that NDE would continue following its beneficiaries to monitor their progress. “I must congratulate the beneficiaries for concluding the programme; the issue of non-payment of allowances is not peculiar to Kaduna alone and the management is working to ensure it is resolved.

“I urge all of you to use this opportunity to enhance your capacity and empower yourself and others; we need your support to eradicate unemployment in our society,’’ he said. Meanwhile, some beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to NDE and the Federal Government, saying the programme would benefit them. Abdurrasheed Ikara said he was happy to be selected to attend the training, urging participants who had not been paid their stipends for the ESPW, to be patient.

