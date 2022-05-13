Business

NDE trains unemployed women in Nasarawa State

Posted on

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced a weeklong Women Employment Branch (WEB) training for 80 unemployed women in Nasarawa State to enable them become self reliant and contribute to the development of the state. Mr Chris Bamsida, the state NDE Coordinator, made this known on Tuesday at the opening of the WEB training in Lafia. Bamsida explained that the scheme was aimed at generating employment, create wealth and reduce poverty among women, thereby increasing their income. “It will also reduce their vulnerability to social vices.

“Today, 80 women were selected to be trained in various latest skills. “Fifty of the participants will be trained in this hall in Tie and Dye, while 30 participants will be trained in stones beads, perfumery and organic products at the Lafia LGA Secretariat hall. “Competent trainers are engaged to impact the best skills to you during the exercise.

“The directorate will disburse loan at the end of the training to the beneficiaries of the scheme,” he said. The NDE official called on the participants to make best use of the opportunity to be self employed, employers of labours and to be future master trainers of the agency’s schemes. “The realisation of NDE vision of ‘Jobs for All’ in the state is the core goals of our scheme’s implementations. “In April 2022, 228 MEES participants benefited loan of N20,000 each. The sum of N4,560,000.00 was disbursed. “Within the same period seven beneficiaries of the SYOB scheme collected N500,000.00 only.

 

Our Reporters

