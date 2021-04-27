NDE trains youths on modern farming techniques in Adamawa

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), in an effort to boast agriculture, has commenced the training of 100 youths, on modern farming techniques in Adamawa State.

The programme, tagged “Sustainable Agricultural Development”, is aimed at addressing unemployment among the youths in states of the federation.

Speaking during the training season, the Acting Director General of the NDE, Mr Abubakar Fikpo, said that the training would focus on areas of crop productions, fish and poultry farming.

The training, which is scheduled in phases of theory and practical, would last for three months.

He charged the participants to pay attention for them to succeed in the future as white collar jobs are no longer available.

“Soft loans have also been disbursed to some of the trained beneficiaries who have successfully owned their business on sustainable agricultural scheme,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Idriss Bello, Commandant National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) commended NDE for initiating such training for the youth to be productive in the country.

