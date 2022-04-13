NDE uplifts 30 beneficiaries with N100,000 loans

The Bauchi State office of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has uplifted no fewer than 30 beneficiaries of its scheme with N1,000 each under the Batch ‘B’ of the scheme as start-up capital. Accordingly, it has commenced the training of another set of one hundred youths and women in agricultural development under its sustainable development training scheme (SADTS) across the 20 local government areas of the state. While inaugurating the scheme yesterday in Bauchi, the Director General, Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fipko, noted that the scheme was aimed at creating jobs for Nigerians, which was initiated by the federal government with a view to lifting millions of unemployed youths and women and helpingthemtobecomeselfreliant in the society. The NDE director-general, who was ably represented at the occasion by the state Coordinator, Lawal Yaya Ali, said that the cash given out was not a grant, but a soft loan with a 3 to 6 months moratorium period to enable the beneficiaries enhance their businesses and would be pay back in three years.

