NDE: When Senate meddled in Buhari’s job

CHUKWU DAVID reports that senators caused a mild drama last week, when they attempted to meddle in the exclusive jurisdiction of President Muhammdu Buhari by asking him to reverse his decision to sack the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasir Argungu

In a democracy, there are three arms of government that mutually pilot the affairs of governance. While the three arms are said to be independent of each other, none of them, however, can function in isolation.

So, the constitution provides mechanisms for the executive, legislature and judiciary to maintain checks and balances among themselves, so that none can degenerate to tyranny. In this way, most of their functions are mutually inclusive, resulting in interdependence.

This structure and constitutional provisions, notwithstanding, there are areas of exclusivity in the roles of the individual arms. For instance, the president cannot and should not determine who emerges as presiding officers in either of the two chambers of the nation’s National Assembly.

It is the exclusive right of the parliament to recruit its leaders without external influence. The members also have the exclusive right and power, through voting process, to sack any elected officer who runs foul of the law and or loses the confidence of the majority or all the other members.

This should happen without any query from the other arms. Similarly, apart from the constitutionally defined areas where the National Assembly has powers to oversight the executive, the parliament cannot interfere in areas of exclusive jurisdiction of the head of the executive arm.

For instance, the president has power to hire and fire any of his appointees such as ministers and heads of agencies of government. If the president sacks any of his appointees found wanting in any circumstance in the course of discharging his or her duties, it will tantamount to abuse of power for the parliament to query the president or to ask him to reverse his action unless there is a set rule which the president disregarded in his action.

In the midst of these constitutional realities, the Senate last Thursday, resorted to a mild drama, when it indulged in what was obvious meddling in the powers of President Muhammadu Buhari, by asking him to rescind his directive for the removal of the Director- General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr. Nasir Ladan Argungu.

The Senate also urged President Buhari to direct an investigation into the causes of the frosty relationship between the sacked NGE Director-General and the Minister of state for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

The Chamber further said that there was need to find out the impact of such frosty relationship on the implementation of the Federal Government’s Special Works Programme on job creation in the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

The Senate passed the resolutions, following the adoption of a motion on the removal of the NDE boss, sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, representing Jigawa North-East Senatorial District.

It would be recalled that the Senate had on June 30, had an altercation with Keyamo, when it gave a directive that the implementation of the Special Works Programme on job creation in the 774 local government areas be solely carried out by the NDE, while the Ministry of Labour should only supervise.

The lawmakers had invited Keyamo to furnish them with details of the Special Public Works Programme, 2020, where 774,000 people would be recruited by the Federal Government under the NDE. During the meeting which held at the Senate wing of the National Assembly complex, members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, demanded to know the method of selection of a 20-man committee from each state for the programme.

This request, however, triggered a heated argument between Committee members and Keyamo, as the parliamentarians insinuated that the minister’s handling of the committee was shrouded in secrecy.

When the altercation between Keyamo and the lawmakers escalated, a member of the committee suggested that media should be asked to vacate the venue, to enable them resolve their differences in a closed session. But not willing to discuss the matter behind the camera, the minister insisted that he would not speak to them without the presence of the media threatening to quit the meeting if not allowed to speak publicly.

Keyamo, who got angry and engaged the lawmakers in a shouting match, had to hit the microphone on the table at a point, nodding his head in disappointment.

He accused the lawmakers of plotting to hijack his job, while the senators, in turn alleged that the minister wanted to control their proceedings. When the disagreement reached its peak, Keyamo told the lawmakers that he was not answerable to them, and that they had no power to usurp his statutory responsibilities.

Against this backdrop, the lawmakers vowed to give their total support to the NDE for the implementation of the programme.

Therefore, when the senators heard about the removal of Argungu, they became tensely agitated and lost their emotional bias to a point of quickly coming up with a motion to cause President Buhari to reverse himself.

It was obvious that the lawmakers were convinced that Argungu’s removal was caused by his frosty relationship with Keyamo. Presenting his motion under point of order, Senator Hadejia, who anchored his motion on Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Orders, said that media reports on the removal of the NDE boss as announced by the presidency on December 8, was a serious concern and needed intervention of the Senate.

Admitting that it was within the executive powers of the President to hire and fire his appointees, the senator said that the presidential directive on the removal of the NDE Director-General gave room for speculations in some quarters that some unpatriotic people were out to undermine the implementation of the Federal Government’s Special Works Programme on job creation in the country.

The politician further claimed that the removal was capable of creating needless and avoidable leadership crisis at the NDE at this critical time, when the Federal Government was leveraging on the Public Works Programme to address issues of unemployment and youth empowerment in the country.

In his remarks, the President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the motion was an indication that the National Assembly is in support of the NDE Programme, saying that the leadership of the directorate under Argungu had successfully embarked on a pilot implementation of the special public works programme in six states.

He stated that there was need to resolve the issue with the Minister of state for Labour and the sacked NDE boss for them to work together, adding that a change in leadership of the directorate could derail the genuine intentions of the programme.

Meanwhile, the intervention of the Senate has attracted diverse reactions and interpretations from the members of the public. However, the majority accused the upper legislative chamber of interfering with the powers of the President because of what they want to achieve in their constituencies with the Public Work Programme.

It is pertinent to recall that Keyamo had accused the lawmakers of attempting to hijack the programme from his ministry, claiming the politicians were allotted between 10 per cent and 15 per cent slots of the programme. He further alleged that before his open confrontation with the legislators, the Committee on Labour was mounting pressure on him to bring a list of those to be recruited in each of the local governments.

He said: “The chairman insisted that I must come to him privately for him to give me instructions about how the program should be run all over the country. But I said no, that I am only answerable to the President and I can only be answerable for what I have done by virtue of the provision of the constitution. “What they are getting wrong is that they said I am questioning their power to investigate me.

They wanted the cameras to be out before I talk, that is, going into an executive session but I declined that everything must be done in the open with all the cameras so as to expose any kind of corruption. The Nigerian people must know what is going on. “We have said it before in our press conferences there is about 10 per cent to 15 per cent reserved for them. I have said it openly what do they need more than that?

They want to control the program and I said no except the President says I should leave it, I will leave it but they cannot control the programme.

“They can investigate the program; I can be coming here everyday to explain but they cannot control it. I did not apologise because I did not say anything derogatory, I only insisted that the cameras must be there.

There is nothing to apologise for because the constitution says expose corruption you cannot expose corruption behind the public.”

