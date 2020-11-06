N’Delta: Activist cautions FG on danger of gas flaring

A human rights activist in Niger Delta region, Mulade Sheriff, yesterday warned of the likely severe consequences of continued gas flaring in the region, saying that it is high time the Federal Government did something to stop the practice. Mulade, who made the call during a visit to some affected and bastardised environment near Warri River and expressed worry over the development, said that gas flaring involves the release of greenhouse gasses such as carbondioxide (Co2), biochemical, smog and their particular matter derivatives such as sulphates and nitrates. This, he said, contributes immensely to climate change, which has serious ecological impacts on the Niger Delta Environment, even as he said that beyond this, it had been scientifically proven that gas flaring causes visibility problems, environmental degradation, harm to public health, as well as gives rise to atmospheric contaminants which acidify and deplete soil nutrients, resulting in low crop yield.

Like this: Like Loading...