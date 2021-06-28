News Top Stories

N’Delta Avenger’s threat curious after meeting with INC –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as curious the recent threats and demands by the Niger Delta Avengers two days after his meeting with the leadership of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) at the Presidential Villa.

 

Buhari had met with the leadership of the Niger Delta and the INC last Thursday where he addressed issues raised by the group especially around restructuring, constitution of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) amongst others.

Apparently unsatisfied with the outcome of the meeting, the Avengers were widely reported yesterday to have threatened to embark on economic sabotage through bombing of critical oil and gas installations unless certain demands, including development of the Niger Delta, and restructuring of the federation, were met. In a release tagged the President’s response to the Avengers threats, Buhari spokesman, Femi Adesina, stated:

 

“It is, however, curious that the threat was coming less than 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the leadership of the Niger Delta and Ijaw National Congress (INC), at the Presidential Villa, and the germane issues had been responded to, especially call for restructuring of the Federation, and the inauguration of a Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).”

 

He reproduced the President’s speech read to the leadership of the Niger- Delta and the INC led by Professor Benjamin Okaba. According to him, Buhari’s response to the 10-point demand by the Niger Delta leaders rendered “any sabre-rattling rather unnecessary.”

 

In the speech, Buhari had told the leaders that the government was addressing the challenge of environmental degradation assuring that the issue of oil spillage would be adequately addressed.

 

On the demands for restructuring and creation of two more states and local governments for the Ijaw people, the President said such were constitutional matters.

 

He urged them to approach the National Assembly and seize the window provided by the on-going constitutional amendment exercise to press for their demands. While agreeing with their call for allocation of operational licences for marginal fields to the Ijaw people, the President urged them to follow the due process which he pointed out even favoured local contents.

 

On the issue of fair and balanced appointments to reflect federal character principles,

 

Buhari reaffirmed that such has always been the focus of his administration. Responding to demands  for the constitution of the NDDC Board, the President assured that his government would do that immediately the reports of the on-going forensic audit of the corporation are submitted to him.

 

He urged the leaders to link up with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, in order to actualize their demand for the ownership of modular refineries while assuring that his government would ensure the completion of the East-West road in the region

