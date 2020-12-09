N’Delta Congress kicks against marginalisation of region

The Niger Delta Congress (NDC) has accused the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of marginalising the people of Niger Delta region through what it described as the “Northernisation of state institutions.”

The group, in a statement signed by its acting spokesman, Adokiye Oyagiri, noted that the people of Niger Delta region have continued to be victims of marginalisation in President Buhari administration despite contributing more to the country than all other geopolitical zones combined.

Oyagiri, who noted that the current disregard for the plurality of Nigeria especially as regards economic and political opportunities posed danger to the nation’s unity, said: “In recent times, the people of Niger Delta origin have been victims of this sinister plot to displace and replace qualified and deserving individuals from Southern part of Nigeria with anyone from North whether or not he or she is qualified.

“The most recent move being made in this regard has been reported by a in its December 7 edition, titled “Exclusive: Buhari plots retirement of southern Police AIG to clear paths for another Inspector-General from Northern region,” is the move to prevent Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Moses Jitoboh from Bayelsa State from proceeding on his normal career progression, which would make him the most qualified and most senior police officer in the waiting to replace the current Inspector General of Police, whose retirement is due by February 2021. “This plan is to pave the way for a Northern officer to replace the outgoing IGP, who himself is a Northern Muslim from Nasarawa State.

The Niger Delta Congress rejects this move in clear terms. “Asrecentlyas2019, thefirst Chief Justice to come from Southern Nigeria in over 25 years, Walter Onnogen from CrossRiverwasfirstprevented from assuming the position of CJN, and when confirmed by the Vice President in the absence of the President, he was immediately hounded out of office on return of the President under the most questionable circumstances.

