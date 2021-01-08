News

N'Delta: Court strikes out surveillance contractors suit

A Bayelsa State High Court, sitting in Nembe, yesterday struck out 12 suits filed by surveillance contractors engaged at the Nembe Creek oilfields in Bayelsa over alleged breach of contracts by Aiteo Eastern Exploration Limited.

The surveillance contractors, who are members of the oil firm’s host communities at Opu-Nembe had dragged the Aiteo Eastern Exploration Limited to Nembe High Court presided over by Justice L.M. Boufini for alleged breach of contract terms. According to court records, the 12 suits were separately assigned suit numbers NHC/1/2020 to NHC/12/2020 in a serial order.

The claimants, Nicholas Ebiye and Johnson Theophilus and 10 others were said to have filed the suit seeking legal redress over perceived injustice and malicious punishment meted out against the Opu- Nembe Surveillance Contractors by Aiteo.

However, in a ruling on the motion seeking to strike out the case for lack of jurisdiction due to an arbitration clause in the lapsed 2015 contract, Boufini agreed that arbitration should be the primary mechanism for resolving any dispute from the contract. The judge also held that the arbitration clause in the contract does not oust the jurisdiction of the court, but since both parties had agreed to adopt arbitration, he could not entertain the case at the first instance until the arbitration option was exhausted

