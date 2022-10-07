N’Delta Devt: I’ll be transparent, accountable – Ndiomu

The new Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj.-Gen Barry Ndiomu (rtd), has promised former agitators and other stakeholders of the scheme that he would discharge his functions with accountability and transparency. Speaking yesterday during his maiden meeting with some leaders of the former agitators, Ndiomu said henceforth all activities in PAP would be subjected to periodic review in line with the mandate of the programme. Describing the reintegration stage of PAP as critical, Ndiomu, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Thomas Peretu, said he would create new channels to ensure constant dialogue with the programme’s beneficiaries and stakeholders in the region. He promised to pursue a managerial paradigm shift that would dismantle all the challenges hindering the programmeandblockingexit routes of trained agitators.

Ndiomu added that the programme was designed with an exit route for all trained and empowered former agitators, further saying that retaining the same number of former agitators after 13 years of operation was against PAP’s mandate.

He said the government had been magnanimous enough to extend the life span of the programme to allow for peace and harmony in the region. He, however, appealed to stakeholders to bear in mind that one day, the programme would end as it did in other conflict zones, especially in South America.

