N’Delta devt: Why I want ex-agitators to be self- reliant, by Dikio

Before the post amnesty period in the Niger Delta region, it has been agitation upon agitation because of oil exploration. The argument then was that the region was giving out without receiving any good thing that was commensurate with what it was giving out. Right from the time oil was found in the region in 1956 till date, the region has not been given the adequate attention that it deserves even though some things have been done by the federal government and some oil companies but the truth of the matter is that the region still yearns for development 66 years after oil was discovered in large quantity in Otuasiga/Oloibiri in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Of course the locals then didn’t know what they had until the oil companies started making huge gains from that after appeasing the gods and giving them some bottles of hot drink and kola nuts. That actually brought pains and jealousy among the locals then and of course, they started asking questions. Agitations upon agitations started immediately which gave birth to the twelveday revolution led by the late Isaac Adaka Boro.

From then till today, it has not been easy for both the oil companies and the federal government. In a bid to stop the bombing of oil facilities and kidnapping of the oil workers, the federal government saw the need to appease these militants because the agitation escalated into full-blown militancy which made the youths than to carry guns and ammunition against the federal government and the oil companies.

Of course, it crippled the oil production which came down to as low as 2,000 barrels per day as against millions of barrels per day. The negotiation by the former vice president of the country then Goodluck Jonathan at the creeks of the Niger Delta brought about the guys laying down their arms which was a letter called amnesty.

The amnesty granted to the militants then however brought peace to the region and oil production went up immediately they dropped their arms. Kidnapping reduced and peace returned to the region. That happed in 1998 when the guys came to lay down their arms and since then there has been absolute peace in the region.

A presidential amnesty programme was initiated to take care of the repentant ex-agitators where it was agreed that all the captured ex-agitators will be receiving N65, 000 monthly with other enumerations which include training and scholarships. It has been going on since that time till now but something that was not adding up was that most of them need to be educated because after going through the training mostly abroad, nothing to show that they went through the training because there are no jobs to engage these guys and most of them sold off their starter packs the reason why the current interim administrator in the person of Col, Milland Dixon Dikio rtd told them recently that they should look beyond the N65, 000 stipends.

One thing about the current administration is his penchant quest for quality education and self-reliance. Other administrators came, did their own and left but the present administration is not leaving any stone unturned as he is working hard to make sure these ex-agitators go beyond the monthly stipend which he has emphatically said was not sustainable. That was the reason why he recently promised that all exceptional students of Bayelsa medical university will be empowered by PAP to further their studies in line with the comparative advantage of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking when he led delegates of PAP to tour the facilities in the University (BSMU), Dikio also disclosed that the selection process for the PAP’s scholarship scheme must be based on merit. He explained that the beneficiaries of the scheme must compete for placements in the best universities, describing scholarship as a privilege and not a right.

He said part of the objectives of such training was to bridge the manpower gap in the health sector of the Niger Delta. “We are here today as part of our partnership and strategic linkages with institutions of learning across the country and beyond, to meet with the vice-chancellor and his team at the Bayelsa Medical University to assess the institution’s capacity and capabilities to train some of our beneficiaries as medical professionals.

“Indeed, we are determined to train some of our beneficiaries in this sector who are capable of being employed in careers in the diverse field of medical science to bridge the manpower gap in the region.” Speaking to some of the beneficiaries of the scheme in the school, he advised them to strive for excellence in their chosen careers advising the students to aim for extraordinary successes instead of settling for ordinary achievements in their professions.

“I would like you to have a better understanding of scholarship. The scholarship is privileged and one to be optimally used. Scholarship priority will be given to beneficiaries in courses with comparative advantage to the region,” he said. Also, Dikio had recently said it was time the ex-agitators graduated from the mentality of receiving N65, 000 monthly stipends describing it as inadequate Speaking to leaders of the second phase amnesty programme in Yenagoa, Dikio regretted that the exagitators had allowed the stipends to become their stronghold restricting them from harnessing their entrepreneurial potential. He challenged the ex-agitators to wear their thinking caps and key into PAP’s vision of making them successful entrepreneurs to enable them to exit the stipend regime.

He said it was only reasonable to end the Disarmament, demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) aspect of the programme to begin a post- DDR phase of the scheme. Dikio said for the region to move forward the scheme must be changed from amnesty to the Niger Delta Stabilization Programme (NDSP) insisting that with the current status “there are things we can’t do and there are countries we can’t enter. “We must establish the Niger Delta Stabilisation Programme. We must change that name, terminate the DDR and open another thing. I have operated DDR in Cameroon and Angola.

As far as this name amnesty remains, there are things that we can’t do and there are countries we can’t enter. “We can’t make progress sitting in one place. My job is to make you think beyond the N65,000 mentality. PAP is offering a platform to the ex-agitators through the cooperative model to enable them to develop and own functional businesses. All the beneficiaries of the scheme must organize themselves under cooperatives. “You must think of how you can graduate from stipends after eleven years. I am offering you a platform. You have to form yourselves into cooperatives.

You are better than this stronghold of N65, 000. “We must all begin to think of how to bring companies back to the Niger Delta. If they are not here, your PhD is in vain. We have told you that after your scholarship you must work first for Niger Delta for two years.

“We will graduate the programme to Niger Delta Stabilization Programme. To also make sure that the ex-agitators graduate from monthly stipends to something better, PAP under Dikio just started the process of constituting ex-agitators into cooperative societies to enable them own, manage their businesses and live above the N65, 000 stipends.” To this end, over 60 delegates of exagitators selected for the pilot survey of the programme attended a workshop on modalities to own and run cooperatives.

At the seminar, the interim administrator said that the essence of the event was to expose amnesty beneficiaries to the numerous resources and opportunities in their environment and help them create solutions that would make them financially independent.

He said: “We are starting a process of making our ex-agitators self-reliant, entrepreneurs and by extension employers of labour. We want to open their minds to see the numerous resources that are available in their environment and how adding value will make them become financially self-reliant.”

Dixon asked them to toe the path of one of their leaders, Bibopre Ajube, who rejected the stipend and chose to run businesses, which had arguably made him one of the richest of the ex-agitators. He said instead of being obsessed with monthly stipends, beneficiaries should think about providing solutions on three areas of food security, maritime security and maritime transport. “When you form partnership, you become stronger. There is a spirit behind coming together. Stop making excuses to remain where you are. We want to see you rob minds together.

Develop business ideas. If you start in six months you will be shocked. Your lives will change. “If what you get is more than what you spend, don’t bother. You must learn the language of money to be rich. The rich invest while the poor don’t. No matter how much you get, you must take something out. You must know basic things.

If you choose to be rich, you will be rich. Change perception about you. Define yourselves through your actions. To that end, he advised the ex-agitators and other youths in the Niger Delta to stop blocking major roads for protests and issuing ultimatum to oil companies to leave the region. He said such public display of violent behaviour was part of the reasons most persons outside the region claimed the Niger Delta was not safe.

Like this: Like Loading...