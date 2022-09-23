N’Delta: Ex-agitators pledge loyalty to new PAP Administrator

Former Niger Delta agitators have pledged their loyalty to the new Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Barry Ndiomu, as they assured him that they would support him just like they supported his predecessor, Milland Dixon Dikio.

The National Secretary of the first group of agitators, Nature Dumale Keighe, in a statement in Port Harcourt, also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for not allowing any vacuum in the amnesty office. Keighe, who is also the chairman of PAP’s strategic communication committee (SCC), described Ndiomu as a leader and father, appealing to him to continue with some on-going programmes initiated by PAP that had helped to sustain peace in the region. He said the sole responsibility of the former agitators was to work with him to promote the peace and development of the Niger Delta. Keighe said: “We want to formally appreciate Mr. President for not allowing any vacuum in PAP. We want to appreciate him for appointing Maj.-Gen. Ndiomu (rtd) as the new interim administrator. We want to use the opportunity to welcome our leader and father to the office of PAP.

“We will give him all the support he needs in the interest of the Niger Delta region. What we have begun to do with PAP under the leadership of Milland Dixon Dikio, we will do for his administration with a focus on ensuring that Niger Delta becomes a more peaceful environment for people to do business for development.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...