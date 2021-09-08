N’Delta: Ex-militants issue one-week ultimatum for unpaid stipends

Ex-Niger Delta ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) yesterday issued a one-week ultimatum to the Federal Government for their August stipends.

The ultimatum, which was issued by the leader of the Niger Delta Defence Corps (NDDC), John Egbe, alleged that the government is withholding the August stipends of over 10,000 beneficiaries without any explanation. They also alleged that they had faced similar harsh treatments in recent times.

The ex-militants, however, threatened to go on a protest if their demands are not met on or before the one-week ultimatum.

The statement reads: “The Amnesty Office has paid our stipends for August and over 10,000 beneficia ries have not been paid for a reason best known to the government. We have experienced various unfair treatments under Dikio since his assumption of office.

“We will not take it easy this time around and we want our stipends paid within one week or else we will go out for a protest next week. “Niger Delta is now a peaceful place but Dikio and his Special Adviser, Mr Alfred Kemepade, want to disturb the peace because of their secret deals.

“Since 2010, we’ve never experienced what we’re seeing under Dikio. Last year, the National Security Adviser set up a committee that verified everything in the Amnesty office, but today Dikio decided to stop the payment of stipends to some beneficiaries.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the NSA to send Kemepade out of that office before it’s too late because he wants to set Niger Delta ablaze with his evil advice to Dikio.”

Like this: Like Loading...