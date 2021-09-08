News Top Stories

N’Delta: Ex-militants issue one-week ultimatum for unpaid stipends

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Ex-Niger Delta ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) yesterday issued a one-week ultimatum to the Federal Government for their August stipends.

 

The ultimatum, which was issued by the leader of the Niger Delta Defence Corps (NDDC), John Egbe, alleged that the government is withholding the August stipends of over 10,000 beneficiaries without any explanation. They also alleged that they had faced similar harsh treatments in recent times.

 

The ex-militants, however, threatened to go on a protest if their demands are not met on or before the one-week ultimatum.

 

The statement reads: “The Amnesty Office has paid our stipends for August and over 10,000 beneficia ries have not been paid for a reason best known to the government. We have experienced various unfair treatments under Dikio since his assumption of office.

“We will not take it easy this time around and we want our stipends paid within one week or else we will go out for a protest next week. “Niger Delta is now a peaceful place but Dikio and his Special Adviser, Mr Alfred Kemepade, want to disturb the peace because of their secret deals.

 

“Since 2010, we’ve never experienced what we’re seeing under Dikio. Last year, the National Security Adviser set up a committee that verified everything in the Amnesty office, but today Dikio decided to stop the payment of stipends to some beneficiaries.

 

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the NSA to send Kemepade out of that office before it’s too late because he wants to set Niger Delta ablaze with his evil advice to Dikio.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Edo panel orders arrest of retired DPO over student’s death

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

The Chairman of the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS activities and related abuses, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (rtd), yesterday ordered the arrest of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Carol Afegbai for failure to appear before the panel.   CSP Afegbai, who until her retirement was the Divisional Police Officer […]
News Top Stories

Fuel price hike: We won’t embark on strike now –Labour

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

        The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday ruled out embarking on an immediate strike action over the recent increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit (petrol) in the country.   Leaders of the two central labour unions had, on Sunday night, walked out on […]
News Top Stories

Buhari, APC govs meet on Edo, Ondo poll

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday held a virtual meeting with state governors, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), apparently to review the preparations of the ruling party ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.   The meeting, which had in attendance the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica