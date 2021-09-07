N’Delta: Ex-militants issue one-week ultimatum for unpaid stipends

Niger Delta ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Tuesday issued a one-week ultimatum to the Federal Government for their August stipends.

The ultimatum, which was issued by the leader of the Niger Delta Defence Corps (NDDC), John Egbe, alleged that the government is withholding the August stipends of over 10,000 beneficiaries without any explanation.

They also alleged that they had faced similar harsh treatments in recent times.

The ex-militants, however, threatened to go on a protest if their demands are not met on or before the one-week ultimatum.

The statement reads: “The Amnesty Office has paid our stipends for August and over 10,000 beneficiaries have not been paid for a reason best known to the government. We have experienced various unfair treatments under Dikio since his assumption of office.

“We will not take it easy this time around and we want our stipends paid within one week or else we will go out for a protest next week.

“Niger Delta is now a peaceful place but Dikio and his Special Adviser, Mr Alfred Kemepade, want to disturb the peace because of their secret deals.”

