N’Delta ex-militants vow to resist shoddy NDDC jobs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A group of ex-Niger Delta agitators have vowed that they will resist poorly executed jobs that do not serve the test of time, insisting that contractors handling jobs for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) deliver quality projects in order to drive development in the region.

The agitators under the aegis of the Leadership, Peace and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI), who disclosed this in a communiqué issued after a meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, also charged the newly appointed Sole Administrator, Effiong Akwa Okon to work with the governments of the nine states of the NDDC region in the execution of projects.

The communique, which was jointly signed by the group’s National President, Reuben Wilson; the National Secretary, Opia Joshua; Pastor Nature Dumalekighe and 18 others, noted that the synergy between NDDC and member state governments would ensure quality projects as well as address the issue of abandoned projects. Wilson, who read the communique, however, urged the Sole Administrator to ensure that every contractor handling any job for the Commission should do the job with the prescribed quality and specification.

The communique said: “We want to appeal to the Sole Administrator to use his stint in office to lay the foundation for a synergy between the Commission and the government of member states.

“It will be in the overall interest of people of the Niger Delta for the Commission and states to agree on projects. Such agreement would go a long way in enhancing the quality of projects and check abandoned projects.” The ex-agitators also called on the Akwa-led NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC) to put in place a comprehensive programme that will address the financial needs of Niger Delta students on scholarship.

