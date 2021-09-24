N’Delta: FG sets up c’ttee on recovery of illegally refined crude oil

In a bid to block revenue leakages, the Federal Government, yesterday, inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee to tackle illegal refinery of crude oil in the Niger Delta region of the country. Members of the Committee, who took their oath at the office of the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), were drawn from the Ministry of Defence, the Nigerian Army, the Navy, Defence Headquarters, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Also, there were representatives from the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Environment, the Department of Petroleum Resources, and the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency.
PDP asks court to sack Yobe Gov. Buni, Deputy
The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), yesterday, asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to sack the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, from office and install Ambassador Umar Iliya of the PDP as the state governor. The suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/885/2021 is predicated upon the judgment of the […]
Mass murder averted as ASP runs amok at Aba Central Police Station
What would have been a mass murder was averted at Aba Central Police Station on Thursday night, when an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) shot sporadically and assaulted people. Saturday Telegraph monitored the ugly incident that began around 7.00pm when the ASP, started manhandling women, children and store owners close to the station. He was […]
Customs seizes 124 assorted items in Kebbi
The Customs Area Comptroller, Kebbi Area Command, Hafiz Kalla, has said that between January and June this year the command has intercepted 124 assorted items from smugglers and paid duty value of the items stands at over N100m. He stated this yesterday while addressing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, adding […]
