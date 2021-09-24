News

N’Delta: FG sets up c’ttee on recovery of illegally refined crude oil

Posted on

In a bid to block revenue leakages, the Federal Government, yesterday, inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee to tackle illegal refinery of crude oil in the Niger Delta region of the country. Members of the Committee, who took their oath at the office of the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), were drawn from the Ministry of Defence, the Nigerian Army, the Navy, Defence Headquarters, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Also, there were representatives from the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Environment, the Department of Petroleum Resources, and the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency.

Our Reporters

