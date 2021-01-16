News

N`Delta group seeks FG, govs partnership on security, economy

The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has pledged to cooperate with both the Federal and the state governments for peace and security nationwide. In a statement issued on Friday and signed by UNDEDSS Secretary General, Mr. Tony Uranta, the Niger Delta group said the decision was taken at the end of its 2021 first General Cyber- Meeting on Thursday.

UNDEDSS is the thinktank and voice of the Niger Delta people and is made up of a coalition of civil and political pressure groups in the region. The statement reads: “The people of the Niger Delta resolved to partner all sincere governments and peoples of Nigeria to ensure national security and economic prosperity now nationwide.

“Although Nigeria has many challenges and paradoxes, in this new age of a very deadly global plague and a national crisis of insecurity that’s threatening both the global and Nigerian economies, UNDEDSS believes that it is in the selfenlightened best interests of all Nigerians that we all work together, at this point in time, in sincere cooperation with all other Nigerians so as to attain sustainable peace, unity and prosperity.”

According to Uranta, “This is not the best of times for any sections of Nigeria to promote isolationism or populism; but, rather, a time for all to pull together towards being a country determined to let Justice, Equity, and Rule-of-Law be its fundamental premises.” The group stated further that, “We recognise that there will always be extremists and nihilists seeking to destroy Nigeria, even as we see that the USA still has them regardless of the age of her democracy.”

