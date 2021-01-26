N’Delta group sues for peace to promote development

A socio-political group, the Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), has appealed to stakeholders in the Niger Delta region project to shun divisiveness and promote peace, love and unity at all times for the progress of the region.

The group also commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for his sterling performance so far in turning around the fortunes of the region and the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Effiong Akwa Okon for his moves to rescue the dwindling interventionist agency.

The position of the forum was contained in a statement endorsed and made available to journalists in Uyo, the state capital, by Ekperikpe Ekpo, Convener; Dr. Tony Usoro, Secretary-General; Chris Okorie, Administration and Dr. Patrick Umoh, Special Representative.

Meanwhile, the group has also expressed deep sense of loss over the recent demise of some prominent sons of Akwa Ibom to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, especially the death of former Chief of Air Staff, the late Air-Vice Marshal Nsikak Eduok (rtd), and prayed to God to give his family and state the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The group noted: “The Forum identifies with and appreciates in a special way, Senator Godswill Akpabio on his achievements so far in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs especially the strides made in the areas of East-West.

