News

N’Delta: Group urges lawyers to hold govt accountable

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

A group of legal practitioners, under the aegis of the Nembe-Se Lawyers Forum Special (NSLF) has called on lawyers to uphold professionalism at all times, and hold the government at all levels and business outfits accountable in the Niger Delta. The group’s Interim Chairman, Dr. Ayebaesin Jacob Beredugo, who stated this at a one-day special session on “Law Practice in Complex Contemporary Times,” held in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, noted that the group remained committed towards prioritising issues of justice, the rule of law and fundamental human rights. This was as the group added that the Nembe-Se Lawyers Forum would continue to focus on the rights of indigenous peoples to their God-given resources, self-determination and development. Beredugo said: “As guardians of thejustice and the rule of law, we have collectively decided to leap into playing the public interest role, and to hold the government at all levels, as well as businesses operating in the Niger Delta, and communities.

Our Reporters

News

FG lauds Oyetola for investing hugely in health sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government yesterday commended the administration of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for its huge investment in the health sector and for making the health of the citizens its topmost priority as manifested in the huge success the state has recorded in revamping and repositioning the sector in the last two years. This was […]
News Top Stories

Presidency to critics: Buhari won’t succumb to threats, undue pressure

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that President Muhammmadu Buhari will not succumb to threats and undue pressure from his critics to satisfy their selfish needs. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shebu, said this yesterday in a series of tweets on his handle. Responding specifically to those critics saying […]
News

N’Assembly to amend laws to include gender parity, protect women’s rights

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The National Assembly yesterday expressed its readiness to amend the constitution to ensure gender parity and enact laws to improve the fortunes of women and the girl-child in Nigeria. This was as the Senate resolved to expunge provisions of the law as contained in the Police Act, Federal Character Law, Electoral Act, Labour Act, political […]

