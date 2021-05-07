N’Delta: Group urges lawyers to hold govt accountable

A group of legal practitioners, under the aegis of the Nembe-Se Lawyers Forum Special (NSLF) has called on lawyers to uphold professionalism at all times, and hold the government at all levels and business outfits accountable in the Niger Delta. The group’s Interim Chairman, Dr. Ayebaesin Jacob Beredugo, who stated this at a one-day special session on “Law Practice in Complex Contemporary Times,” held in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, noted that the group remained committed towards prioritising issues of justice, the rule of law and fundamental human rights. This was as the group added that the Nembe-Se Lawyers Forum would continue to focus on the rights of indigenous peoples to their God-given resources, self-determination and development. Beredugo said: “As guardians of thejustice and the rule of law, we have collectively decided to leap into playing the public interest role, and to hold the government at all levels, as well as businesses operating in the Niger Delta, and communities.
