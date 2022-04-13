N’Delta has lost over $11bn to gas flaring –Bayelsa gov

The Bayelsa State Government yesterday said the Niger Delta has lost over $11 billion as estimated economic cost from gas flaring, urging the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to review extant formula for sharing revenue in respect of oil and gas production.

Declaring open a two-day stakeholders sensitization forum on the use of natural gas as alternative energy in Yenagoa, the state capital, Governor Douye Diri, represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, frowned on the present revenue sharing formula, saying it lacks equity and justice for gas-producing states like Bayelsa. He lamented that although Bayelsa ranks as the highest gas-producing state, it has yet to enjoy the full benefits of its huge natural gas endowment. He added that gas flaring has been a severe menace that constitutes an existential threat to the people and their fundamental right to life in Niger Delta.

Diri said Bayelsa has continued to make heavy sacrifices to keep the national economy afloat. He said: “Bayelsa State, as we all know, is the leading producer of gas in the country. For this reason, we should be principal stakeholders in the decisions and outcomes of any conversation about the future of gas in the Nigerian economy.”

