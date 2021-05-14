News

N’Delta leaders hail FG’s plan to rehabilitate P’Harcourt Refinery

Posted on Author Olamide Solana Comment(0)

The plan by the Federal Government to rehabilitate Port Harcourt refinery is exciting some prominent leaders in the Niger Delta region, who hope the project could contribute to the growth of the country and more jobs for youths particularly in the oil-rich region. The leaders in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said the rehabilitation is welcome news for the Niger Delta people. T h e y hailed the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, for engaging host communities appropriately and sourcing about 3,000 workers locally in line with the local content policy.

The leaders also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving $1.5 million for the project. “We are so excited about the plans of the Federal Government to fix the old refinery so that local refining can resume as soon as possible. “The Niger Delta leaders remain fully committed to supporting the Federal Government and the contractor, Maire Technimont SPA, in the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery,” the leaders said in a statement signed by the Chairperson of Niger Delta People’s Movement, Mrs. Ibifuro Tatua.

The leaders praised the Federal Government for the transparent processes and the making of all the process plants hydrocarbon-free to enable the contractor to carry out the rehabilitation work safely. Refurbishing of the technical building, replacement of the fire-fighting and deluge sprinkler systems, refurbishing of 24 offsite tanks, replacement of electrical equipment in the substation, installation of primary earthling integration and new lighting system are some key activities that will be carried out. Pumps, turbines, expander, boilers, compressor fans and blowers, tanks, vessel and drums will also be replaced.

