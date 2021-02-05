N’Delta: NDDC boss seeks security agencies’ support for safer region

The Interim/Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Efiong Akwa, has called for the support of security agencies in the area to ensure a safer Niger Delta region. According to him, a peaceful and secured Niger Delta region will create the necessary and enabling environment for the rapid development of the region.

Akwa, who stated this when a delegation from the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic School paid him a courtesy visit at the NDDC Headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, he said that the NDDC needed the support of security agencies to succeed in its operations.

The Sole Administrator, who noted that the presence of international oil companies in the Niger Delta region had made the area susceptible to kidnapping and other forms of criminality, however, added that since the mandate of the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic School is basically training of personnel, it should also help with surveillance to provide information and data that could help the other security agencies to ensure a safe marine environment in the region.

“The school should be able to share information and intelligence to make the Niger Delta region a place where people will love to visit and set up businesses,” Akwa said, stressing that as an interventionist agency, NDDC has a responsibility of ensuring that those who safeguard the lives and property of the people were given the necessary support to enhance their capacity to maintain security in the region.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer, therefore, deplored a situation where after three decades, the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic School is still unable to acquire international accreditation because of lack of some critical infrastructure.

He said: “It is regrettable that you have training boats yet you do not have a jetty. I assure you that NDDC will assist the school to achieve the objective for which it was established. “Securing accreditation is something we should be proud to help you achieve because it will enhance the capacity of the Nigerian Navy to project us to the outside world as a people that are ready to make progress in the maritime sector. “We are going to take your designs for the jetty to our Planning Department to incorporate in our 2021 budget and I am confident that the National Assembly will do justice to it. The jetty will be taken care of as soon as the budget processes are through.”

