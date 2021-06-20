N’Delta style in ‘The Urbane Collection’

The contemporary Niger Delta regalia got a special touch in P-Clothing’s latest collection, The Urbane collection.

The Delta State based designer, Akolo Peterson, who is growing his Fashion brand P-clothing, recently unveiled its 2021 menswear fashion offering to set trend for stylish men who love the prestige Niger Delta regalia represents.

The designer incorporates an array of textured and polished wool with bold colours, creative patterns, vibrant print fabric, beaded hats and unusual cuts into classic and wearable pieces to birth the urbane collection.

According to the creative director, the pieces were produced with a little fashion forward approach making the outfits more attention-grabbing with quality and depth yet comfortable and very masculine.

When it comes to style and modernity, The Urbane Collection is a great addition to every man’s wardrobe and is certainly sure to please.

Like this: Like Loading...