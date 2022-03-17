N’Delta youths threaten to shut down NDDC head office

The Niger Delta Youths Council of Nigeria (NDYCN) has vowed to shut down activities at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) headquarters in Port Harcourt. The threat is coming on the heels of the expiration of the 21 days ultimatum issued by the group to the Federal Government to inaugurate a substantive board for the NDDC, a mother agency of the NDYCN. A statement signed and issued by the chairman of the group, Delta State Chapter, Freedom Omoniyi, expressed its resolve to carry out the threat. Recall that the 21 days ultimatum was declared by the Chapter on the 15th of February, 2022, after an expanded executive and stakeholder’s meeting of the NDYCN in Warri, Delta State. Omoniyi said the ultimatum of 21days given to the Federal Government to inaugurate the board or have the NDDC’s headquarters shut down is a struggle that can’t be compromised.

