News

…Ndi-Anambra must not to succumb to fear, says Ngige

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Following the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah which claimed the lives of his aides and security agents, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has urged Ndi-Anambra not to succumb to fear. In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, Ngige who described the attack as atrocious, wicked and evil, said it was a big setback to a relative calm restored to the state in the past few months, and have urged security agencies to hunt down and bring the murderous perpetrators to justice . He said: “It is certainly a setback at a time many had thought reprieve has come from the dreadful darkness that lately enveloped our dear state.

“However, we must not allow that daylight horror to trip our determination to the crosshair of another cycle of tragedies. Evil must not win.” “I hence charge the security agencies to double efforts to fish out the criminals as quickly as possible. “Ndi-Anambra must not succumb to fear but rally round the government and the security agencies to track the criminals terrorizing our state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

…as Odii asks court to stop PDP, INEC from conducting fresh primaries

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The winner of Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship primaries, Chief Chukwuma Odii, has approached a Federal High Court in Abakaliki to stop the National Working Committee of the party from conducting any other primaries in the state. Odii sued the PDP and INEC seeking for an interim order restraining the party from cancelling or […]
News

FG moves to tackle arbitrary charges by shipping service providers

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Federal Government, yesterday, expressed its plan to address the worrisome trend of arbitrary increase in shipping charges within the African regional ports. The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr. Hassan Bello, made the intention of government known in Abuja,during the meeting of the council with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Shippers’ […]
News

Senate okays bill on solid mineral exploitation 

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

* Proposes  N5bn initial capital for agency The upper chamber of the National Assembly, Tuesday, endorsed  a bill seeking the establishment  of Nigerian Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to enhance the exploitation of the enormous solid mineral resources in the country. Upon establishment of  the corporation, an  initial funding of  the sum of N5 billion shall […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica