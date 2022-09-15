…Ndi-Anambra must not to succumb to fear, says Ngige

Following the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah which claimed the lives of his aides and security agents, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has urged Ndi-Anambra not to succumb to fear. In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, Ngige who described the attack as atrocious, wicked and evil, said it was a big setback to a relative calm restored to the state in the past few months, and have urged security agencies to hunt down and bring the murderous perpetrators to justice . He said: “It is certainly a setback at a time many had thought reprieve has come from the dreadful darkness that lately enveloped our dear state.

“However, we must not allow that daylight horror to trip our determination to the crosshair of another cycle of tragedies. Evil must not win.” “I hence charge the security agencies to double efforts to fish out the criminals as quickly as possible. “Ndi-Anambra must not succumb to fear but rally round the government and the security agencies to track the criminals terrorizing our state.

