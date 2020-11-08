Ndi Okereke Onyiuke over the moon as she turns 70

As a young graduate, Ndi Okereke Onyiuke joined the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and she grew through the ranks as one of the innovators and became the Director General and the Chief Executive of NSE.

Although, her tenure as NSE boss ended on a controversial note, but say it doesn’t negate the fact that Professor. Ndi Okereke contributed to building the institution and corporate Nigeria as a whole. She is believed to have helped build many individuals and companies.

Also, beyond her brilliance and trailblazing exploits in corporate Nigeria, those who have met her attest to her generous and amiable nature. It is on the account of her successes and great personality that she was treated as a Queen days ago when she turned 70.

Although, Ndi has been out of circulation for a while but on her milestone birthday anniversary, she was at the receiving end of great wishes and congratulatory messages.

Celebrating the boardroom Amazon,Chairman of Transcorp Group, Heirs Holding and United Bank for Africa (UBA) Tony Elumelu took to his social media page to express his great wishes to the birthday girl, Ndi Okereke- Onyiuke on her 70th birthday. He wrote: “Celebrating a corporate Amazon. Happy 70th birthday to Dr. Ndi Okereke Onyiuke.

“Pioneer Chair of Nigeria’s foremost conglomerate, @ transcorpnigeria, and ex DG of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Wishing you many happy returns”. Ndi Okereke who looked fit, happy and fulfilled at her birthday ceremony obtained her MBA in Finance and Computer Science from City University of New York, USA.

She also earned a Doctor of Philosophy as well as Doctor of Administration in Finance and Security Market from Graduate School of the same university.

