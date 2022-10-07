News

NDIC advises victims of liquidated banks on payment

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has called on depositors of liquidated financial institutions to come forward with relevant documents to receive their entitlements. Managing Director of the Corporation, Mr Bello Hassan, reiterated the call in Abuja on Thursday at the ongoing 17th Abuja International Trade Fair.

Represented by the Corporation’s spokesman, Mr Bashir Nuhu, he noted that depositors of money market operators, deposit .oney banks and Primary Mortgage Banks were insured up to a maximum limit of N500,000 per depositor per bank, while those of Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) were guaranteed up to a maximum limit Of N200,000 per depositor per bank. “The Corporation has also recorded similar giant strides in its other mandates which time will not permit us to delve into here.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Eid-el-Kabir: Atiku, Tinubu, Secondus, govs seek unity, tolerance

Posted on Author Our Correspondents

…Obanikoro, Lagos Speaker urge end to violence   Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, have called for unity and progress in the country as Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.   Also, governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Mai […]
News

Igbo presidency: You’re suffering from buccal diarrhoea, Ohanaeze tells Ogunlewe

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

A political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday chided a former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe, for saying that the South- East cannot produce the next president because they are not united. The former minister also said that there was no better candidate to lead the country in 2023 than the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju […]
News Top Stories

Enugu 2023: Nwobodo insists on Nkanu East

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

As controversy rages over power shift in Enugu State ahead of 2023 general elections, elder statesman and former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, at the weekend declared that he has not changed his position on somebody from Nkanu East Local Government Area succeeding Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.   Nwobodo stated that anybody seeking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica