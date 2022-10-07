NDIC advises victims of liquidated banks on payment

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has called on depositors of liquidated financial institutions to come forward with relevant documents to receive their entitlements. Managing Director of the Corporation, Mr Bello Hassan, reiterated the call in Abuja on Thursday at the ongoing 17th Abuja International Trade Fair.

Represented by the Corporation’s spokesman, Mr Bashir Nuhu, he noted that depositors of money market operators, deposit .oney banks and Primary Mortgage Banks were insured up to a maximum limit of N500,000 per depositor per bank, while those of Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) were guaranteed up to a maximum limit Of N200,000 per depositor per bank. “The Corporation has also recorded similar giant strides in its other mandates which time will not permit us to delve into here.”

