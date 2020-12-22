NDIC begins verification of 42 failed MFBs’ depositors

News Top Stories

Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Following the revocation of operating licenses of 42 failed Micro-Finance Banks (MFBs) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the verification of the depositors.

 

Already, it has directed depositors of the closed banks to visit their respective banks’ addresses from Monday 21st to Thursday 24th December, 2020 where NDIC officials would be on ground to verify their claims.

 

The corporation, which stated this yesterday in a statement by Director, Communication and Public Affairs Department, Bashir Nuhu, requested the depositors to visit their banks with the proof of account ownership including passbook, cheque booklet and valid means of identification to facilitate the verification.

 

According to the NDIC, the CBN revoked the operating licences of the failed MFBs with effect from Thursday 12th November, 2020. Consequently, the corporation, as the official liquidator of the banks, commenced the process of closure and payment of insured sums to verified depositors of the banks.

 

The statement listed the affected MFBs as Hedgeworth MFB, Future Growth MFB, Bagwai MFB, Ere City MFB, Cafon MFB, Akcofed MFB and Gufax MFB. Others are Partnership MFB, ICB MFB, Onima MFB, Hometrust (Nations) MFB, Ringim MFB, Bigthana MFB, Rogo MFB, Makoda MFB, Takai MFB, Bebeji MFB, Ajingi MFB, Garko MFB, Kangiwa MFB, Augie MFB and Mopa MFB.

 

Also on the list are Solid Base MFB, Ultimate Benefit MFB, Ovidi MFB, Kirfi MFB, Credit Express MFB, King Solomon MFB, Riggs MFB, Billionaire Blue Bricks MFB, Susu MFB, Wealthstream MFB, Aguda Titun MFB, Sapphire MFB, Metro MFB, Mountain Top MFB, Unyogba MFB, Wapo MFB, Ibogun MFB, Korede MFB, Ahetou MFB and Fufore MFB.

