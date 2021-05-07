Business

NDIC, CIBN intensify collaboration on professionalism in banking

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan, has stressed the need for effective collaboration between regulators and operators in the banking system for the establishment of sound ethics and professionalism in the industry.

 

He made the call during the courtesy visit by the executive council members of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) led by the President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi.

 

The NDIC boss observed that although there have been improvements in risk management practices within the banking industry, there was the need for the CIBN to strengthen its efforts towards ensuring that banking professionals comply with the high standards expected of them in terms of ethics and professionalism, which he described as critical to maintaining the safety and soundness of the banking system.

 

 

Hassan noted that the vision and mission of the institute aligned with that of the corporation, which focuses on the protection of depositors through the provision of deposit insurance in licensed banks and deposit taking financial institutions and assisting monetary authorities in formulating sound banking policies, thus contributing to the safety and soundness of the banking system.

