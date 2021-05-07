Business

NDIC, CIBN intensify collaboration on professionalism in banking

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan, has stressed the need for effective collaboration between regulators and operators in the banking system for the establishment of sound ethics and professionalism in the industry.

He made the call during the courtesy visit by the executive council members of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) led by the President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi. The NDIC boss observed that although there have been improvements in risk management practices within the banking industry, there was the need for the CIBN to strengthen its efforts towards ensuring that banking professionals comply with the high standards expected of them in terms of ethics and professionalism, which he described as critical to maintaining the safety and soundness of the banking system. Hassan noted that the vision and mission of the institute aligned with that of the corporation, which focuses on the protection of depositors through the provision of deposit insurance in licensed banks and deposit taking financial institutions and assisting monetary authorities in formulating sound banking policies, thus contributing to the safety and soundness of the banking system.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lagos boosts affordable housing scheme for residents

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

BENEFICIARIES No fewer than 492 families have benefited from the housing scheme of the state government.     A s part of efforts to boost affordable housing in the state, Lagos State Government  has opened an arrangement where residents who can part with 33 per cent of their monthly earnings can become home owners under […]
Business

Zenith Bank’s shareholders get N94.19bn dividend

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders of Zenith Bank Plc, yesterday, at the 30th Annual General Meeting of the bank in Lagos, unanimously approved the proposed final dividend of N2.70 per share, bringing the total dividend payment for the 2020 financial year to N3.00 per share with a total value of N94.19 billion. This followed the recent release of the […]
Business

CIS, 3 others to float investment institute

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) in collaboration with three other professional bodies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment Management (CISIM) to bring securities dealers and investment managers in Nigeria under one umbrella. The CISIM’s Bill, which is currently with the National Assembly, will replace the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica