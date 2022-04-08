Business

NDIC fastracks reimbursement for failed MFBs depositors

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) said it had developed a Single Customer View (SCV) platform to be deployed to Microfinance Banks (MFBs) to eliminate delays often experienced in reimbursing depositors following revocation of failed MFBs licences by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Managing Director/ Chief Executive of the Corporation, Mr. Bello Hassan, disclosed this while receiving executive members of the National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) on a courtesy visit to the NDIC management in Abuja, according to a statement by NDIC’s Director, Communication & Public Affairs Department, Bashir Nuhu.

The NDIC boss said the Corporation introduced the Single Customer View platform in order to strengthen its processes, adding that the platform would not only ensure rendition of quality, timely and complete data to NDIC by MFBs but also give complete position of depositors’ data at any given time which would go a long way in enhancing prompt reimbursement in case of bank failure. The MD, however, said the Corporation would expose the template for the platform to the association with a view to garnering additional inputs towards optimising the noble innovation.

He charged the association to promote adoption of sound risk management practices by its members, stressing that it is key to the maintenance of safe and sound MFB sub-sector. The President of NAMB, Mr. Yusuf Gyallesu, lauded the Corporation for its continued collaboration with the association and its members in strengthening microfinance bank operations in the country.

 

Our Reporters

Business

FirstBank launches mobile app, ‘LIT Application

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the launch of the LIT Application, a mobile banking application, created to revolutionise the culture and experience of mobile banking in Nigeria.   In a press release, the lender said: “The state-of-the-art banking app is the first of its kind in the industry, exposing customers to a wealth […]
Business

Lagos-Ibadan rail: Extra $656m will raise project cost to over $2.2bn –Experts

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

The recent request by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for extra $656 million for the completion of the remaining 8 per cent of Lagos-Ibadan Standard Guage railway has resurrected the allegation that the contract cost might have been inflated. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports   $656m requested to complete the remaining 8 per cent work of […]
Business

NOA: FG’s empowerment initiatives aimed at reducing unemployment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says most empowerment initiatives by the Federal Government are targeted towards reducing unemployment, poverty and restiveness among the Nigerian youth. The Director of NOA in Oyo State, Mr Moshood Olaleye, stated this in his keynote address at the National Youth Summit, with the theme: “Youth Participation in National Development”, held […]

