NDIC: Fraudsters becoming more creative

…warns bank customers

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has warned bank customers and the public against displaying their bank details saying fraudsters were becoming more creative. The NDIC in its official website on Friday gave out four tips for bank customers to safeguard their accounts. The Corporation said that customers should ensure that their phones had password and they must not share their bank mobile application password to anyone. NDIC also warned bank customers to ensure that their token were secured and other parties did not have access to it. The Corporation also urged customers to ensure that their debit card numbers and Card Verification Value (CVV) were not exposed to people.

Like this: Like Loading...