Business Top Stories

NDIC harps on investigation of malpractices in failed banks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

…says Nigerian banks safe, sound

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has reiterated that it will continue to organise its annual capacity building workshop for law enforcement agencies as part of measures to curb the incidence of bank failure in the country. Managing Director and Chief Executive of NDIC, Mr. Bello Hassan, stated this while delivering his keynote at this year’s edition (the 11th in the series) of the workshop held in Lagos, yesterday.

According to him, the theme of this year’s workshop: “Effective investigation and prosecution of banking malpractices that led to the Failure of Banks” is apt, “because it captures what is expected of the staff of the Corporation as well as the law enforcement agencies in the discharge of one of the responsibilities of holding parties at fault in banking failures.” Noting that banks do not collapse on their own, but “destroyed and brought to their knees by act of officers entrusted to look after the institutions,” the NDIC MD/ CE said it was thus the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that the impact of the actions of the culprits is mitigated by bringing such people to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The regulators/supervisors and the law enforcement agencies must collaborate and ensure that those who contributed to the demise of banks are thoroughly investigated, and if found to have some questions to answer, are duly prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the land,” he stated. Furthermore, he pointed out that given that part of the NDIC’s mandate is the investigation and prosecution of failed banks’ offences, the Corporation required effective collaboration between its staff and law enforcement agents in the acquisition of relevant knowledge and skills.

Hassan, who noted that the annual workshop affords the Corporation the opportunity to share ideas with the law enforcement agencies on developments within the banking landscape that will enhance their skills in the discharge of their responsibilities, said the NDIC management was grateful for the cordial relationship that exists between it and the law enforcement agencies, adding that the Corporation would continue to foster a mutually beneficial relationship in the interest of depositors and financial system stability.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

GSK reports 32% drop for FY’20 earnings

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria (GSK) Plc has reported a 32.15 per cent decline in profit after tax for the financial year ended December 2020.   According to the audited financial report obtained from the NigerianStockExchange( NSE), thegroup posted a profit after tax of N622.230 million as against N917.104 million reported in 2019, accounting for a drop […]
News Top Stories

Interventions: CBN unveils plans for non-interest facility

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…targets N432bn for 2020 wet season 1.1m farmers to benefit from funds The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has hinted of plans to release a framework for the integration of non-interest window in all its intervention programmes, including the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) and the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) to support households and Micro, Small […]
News Top Stories

Reps move to stop public officials from overseas treatment

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…propose N500m fine, 7 years imprisonment The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the National Health Act, to provide sanction of N500 million or seven years imprisonment for public officials who travel abroad for medical care at public expense. The bill, sponsored by Hon Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica