NDIC harps on investigation of malpractices in failed banks

…says Nigerian banks safe, sound

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has reiterated that it will continue to organise its annual capacity building workshop for law enforcement agencies as part of measures to curb the incidence of bank failure in the country. Managing Director and Chief Executive of NDIC, Mr. Bello Hassan, stated this while delivering his keynote at this year’s edition (the 11th in the series) of the workshop held in Lagos, yesterday.

According to him, the theme of this year’s workshop: “Effective investigation and prosecution of banking malpractices that led to the Failure of Banks” is apt, “because it captures what is expected of the staff of the Corporation as well as the law enforcement agencies in the discharge of one of the responsibilities of holding parties at fault in banking failures.” Noting that banks do not collapse on their own, but “destroyed and brought to their knees by act of officers entrusted to look after the institutions,” the NDIC MD/ CE said it was thus the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that the impact of the actions of the culprits is mitigated by bringing such people to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The regulators/supervisors and the law enforcement agencies must collaborate and ensure that those who contributed to the demise of banks are thoroughly investigated, and if found to have some questions to answer, are duly prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the land,” he stated. Furthermore, he pointed out that given that part of the NDIC’s mandate is the investigation and prosecution of failed banks’ offences, the Corporation required effective collaboration between its staff and law enforcement agents in the acquisition of relevant knowledge and skills.

Hassan, who noted that the annual workshop affords the Corporation the opportunity to share ideas with the law enforcement agencies on developments within the banking landscape that will enhance their skills in the discharge of their responsibilities, said the NDIC management was grateful for the cordial relationship that exists between it and the law enforcement agencies, adding that the Corporation would continue to foster a mutually beneficial relationship in the interest of depositors and financial system stability.

