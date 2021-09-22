NDIC, Heritage Bank, others support FICAN’s anniversary

Banking and Finance stakeholders are set to participate at the 2021 Annual Conference and 30th anniversary celebration of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN).

According to a statement from the association, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc are among the financial system regulators that are billed to grace the occasion and have shown support for the association.

Other stakeholders that are also supporting the event include, Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Unity Bank, the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Stanbic IBTC, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, United Capital Limited, First City Monument Bank and Ecobank.

The event which has the CBN, NDIC and Heritage Bank Limited as top sponsors will be held on September 25 and 26, 2021 at Ikeja Lagos.

The statement said that the conference, which has as its theme: “Financing Infrastructure & SMEs for Inclusive Growth in Post-COVID-19 Economy,” would bring together leaders in the banking and finance, information technology,

Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) sectors including regulators and government agencies as they explore areas Nigeria can mobilise patient funds for infrastructure upgrade and further development

