NDIC hosts regional deposit insurance leaders to strengthen operational resilience

Posted on

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is scheduled to host a regional workshop in Abuja, which will bring together leaders of African Deposit Insurance Agencies to share knowledge and expertise to strengthen the implementation of deposit insurance systems on the African continent.

According to a press release, the event, which is scheduled to take place between the 4th and 7th of October 2022, is a Technical Assistance Workshop (TAW) under the auspices of the African Regional Committee (ARC) of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI).

 

The weeklong workshop with the theme, “Normality in Turbulent Periods: The Stabilising Role of Deposit Insurance”, will explore issues such as the role of deposit insurance in early detection and timely intervention in resolving bank failures as well as crisis management and strengthening operational resilience of deposit insurance agencies.

Deposit Insurance organisations from more than 15 African countries including Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Somaliland, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe are expected to attend

 

