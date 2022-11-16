Business

NDIC key to achieving objectives of NFIS

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has said it plays a critical role in contributing to the objectives of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) through the provision of deposit insurance coverage to depositors of licensed banks. The Corporation, which stated this in a press release issued yesterday, also announced that it was part of the efforts to further enhance the attainment of national financial inclusion targets as the National Financial Inclusion Governance Committee concludes plans to host the maiden International Financial Inclusion Conference 2022, scheduled to take place from November 24 to 25, 2022 in Abuja.

According to the statement, with the theme, “Financial Inclusion for all: Scaling Innovative Digital Models,” the conference is the first to be held since the launch of the NFIS in 2012. The NFIS set the target of reducing the percentage of adult Nigerians that do not have access to financial services from 46.3 per cent in 2010 to 20.0 per cent in 2020.

“Since the launch of the NFIS, stakeholders have achieved great strides in achieving financial inclusion objectives, which has resulted in the exclusion rate, dropping from 46.3 per cent in 2010 to 35.9 per cent in 2020.”

 

