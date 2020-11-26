Business

NDIC lauded over African Centre for Deposit Insurance proposal

The International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) has commended the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for proposing the establishment of the African Center for Deposit Insurance (ACDI), which will be domiciled in the NDIC Academy, Abuja to provide training and enhance the capacity for the staff of member countries on the continent.

The commendation was given during the Annual General Meeting of the IADI Africa Regional Committee (ARC) on Tuesday, 24th November, 2020 chaired by the ARC Chairperson and NDIC MD/CE Umaru Ibrahim.

The meeting which was held online had representatives of nine member countries of ARC (Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe) as well as the IADI Secretary General, Mr. David Walker and Mr. Keehyun Park of the IADI Secretariat Basel, Switzerland.

While praising the NDIC for its efforts to spearhead the establishment of the Centre, members agreed that due to the current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the Centre should commence with online programmes in 2021. Members also commended the proposed ARC Publication which is designed to document the experiences and challenges of Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in Africa.

