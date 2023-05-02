NDIC Lauds Judiciary, Solicitors On Prosecution Of Failed Bank Cases

The Managing Director/Chief Ex – ecutive Officer, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan has commended the Judiciary and Nigerian Bar for collaborating with the Corporation in the diligent and timely prosecution of failed bank cases over the years.

Hassan gave the commendation in Abuja at the sensitization seminar for external solicitors of the Corporation with the theme: “The role of NDIC external solicitors in the execution of the mandate of the Corporation.”

The NDIC boss noted that the support from its external solicitors and the judiciary were evidenced by heightened diligence in handling of the Corporation’s cases, better informed judgments from the court, bar and the bench, resulting in increased awareness of the benefits of deposit insurance scheme in the public domain.

While noting that recovery of debts and real – ization of assets of closed banks were critical to the achievement of the Corporation’s mandate as a liquidator, Hassan stressed that the Corporation needed to continue collaborating with the Judiciary and external solicitors in handling parties’ suits against the Corporation, as well as the Corporation’s cases against debtors towards recovering the debts owed to banks under liquidation.