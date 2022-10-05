NDIC liquidates 467 banks with CBN’s support

News Top Stories

As part of its primary mandates to protect depositors’ funds in various  banks, the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has successfully liquidated the operations of about 467 banks that faced various forms of financial distress.

 

During the period, the corporation adopted different resolution mechanisms in resolving the failure of distressed deposit- taking financial institutions in the country. The Managing Director/ CEO of NDIC, Mr. Bello Hassan, reaffirmed this yesterday in Abuja at the 2022 International Association of Deposit Insurer (IADI) Africa Regional Committee workshop. The workshop, with the theme: “Normality in Turbulent Periods:

 

The Stabilizing Role of Deposit Insurance”, was organised by the Corporation.

 

According to him: “The liquidation activities of the NDIC involved 467 insured banks in-liquidation, comprising 49 DMBs, 367 MFBs, and 51 PMBs, at end-December 2021.

 

“The successes recorded by the NDIC in the execution of its mandate, would not have been possible without the strong support and collaborative efforts of other financial safety-net players in Nigeria like the CBN, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and other members of the FSRCC.”

 

He also said NDIC currently provided deposit insurance protection to depositors of 33 deposit money banks (DMBs) comprising 24 Commercial Banks, six Merchant Banks and three Non- Interest Banks (NIBs), 882 Microfinance Banks (MFBs); 34 Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs); 3 Payment Service Banks (PSBs), and 29 Mobile Money Schemes.

 

Reinforcing the commitment of NDIC and the Central Bank Governor to protect depositors’ funds, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said the regulatory agencies in Nigeria’s banking sector had in place, proactive mechanisms to deal with systemic problems in the financial sector.

 

He said measures taken by the monetary and fiscal authorities reinforced the resilience of the Nigerian financial system, thereby maintaining successes recorded over the years. He said early detection of problems in banks; timely intervention, contingency planning, crisis preparedness and management were not a particular country’s or agency’s affair. “It requires strong and effective collaboration among the major stakeholders within a nation’s financial services industry and the government.

 

This is typically described as a financial safety-net arrangement consisting of prudential regulation and supervision; lender of last resort; bank resolution framework; and deposit insurance,” he said.

 

While commending both regulators, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said their role had made the economy resilient despite various challenges.

 

She noted that the nation’s economy, like others, felt the brunt of the global distortion, having slipped into recession twice in the space of five years; noting that it was shielded by the resilience of the nation’s financial system, which made it come out of recession within months.

 

In her remarks, NDIC Board Chairman, NDIC, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, said the workshop was organised by NDIC to serve as a forum to dissect pertinent issues, share experiences, compare notes and elevate participants understanding of the role of deposit insurers in early detection and timely intervention.

 

