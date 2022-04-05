NDIC pays N119bn as insured sums to 535,815 depositors

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), has said it will remain focused on its mandate of protecting bank depositors through prompt operational responses to novel developments in the banking system as they evolve.

To this end, NDIC noted that it has paid a total of N119.101 billion as insured sums to 535,815 depositors, creditors and shareholders of closed bank as at December 29, 2021.

It also disclosed that it had paid in full insured and uninsured sums to depositors of eighteen banks in-liquidation. Managing Director of NDIC, Bello Hassan, stated this during the corporation’s Special Day at the 33rd edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair with the theme: ‘Opening up Nigeria’s business windows for competitiveness in the emerging global markets’.

Hassan, who was represented by the Deputy Director and Zonal Controller, South East of the NDIC, Stella Henshaw, said the corporation had paid a total of N101.117 billion as uninsured sums.

