News Top Stories

NDIC pays N8.268bn to liquidated bank depositors

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

…cautions public against Ponzi schemes and wonder banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) paid a cumulative sum of N8.268 billion to 443,946 depositors and N100.080 billion to uninsured depositors of deposit money banks in-liquidation as at September 30, 2021. The Corporation, which yesterday confirmed the various sums paid via its verified Twitter handle, advised members of the public to be wary of fraudsters camouflaging as investment outfits in the mould of Ponzi schemes and wonder banks. In 2022 fiscal year, NDIC urged Nigerians to steer clear of anything wonder bank or ponzi schemes.

“As the new year begins, avoid anything to do with this word, whether in your personal or professional life. Beware of offers of big payouts from unverified financial institutions. They are most likely wonder banks or Ponzi schemes.

The corporation advised the banking public to stay vigilant against Ponzi schemes, which are fraudulent investment scams that promise high rates of return with little or no risk to investors. “There has been a proliferation of wonder banks and Ponzi schemes in Nigeria’s financial space. Nigeria’s financial regulatory agencies, the Central Bank of Nigeria, NDIC and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), have been waging unrelenting wars against such unregulated schemes, which promise unsuspecting investors bogus return on investment.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

COAS appointment: We’re yet to approve retirement of Generals – DHQ

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Defence Headquarters says speculations that there will be mass retirement of some Generals in the Nigerian Army following the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff is not true. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, stated this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja. […]
News

Two killed in protests in Myanmar as US, allies vow to restore democracy

Posted on Author Reporter

    At least two people were killed in police firing in Myanmar overnight, domestic media reported, as activists called for more anti-coup protests on the death anniversary of a student whose killing in 1988 sparked an uprising against the government. Saturday’s calls for protests came as the leaders of the United States, India, Australia […]
News

Ohanaeze tackles Buratai over threat to declare emergency rule in S’East

Posted on Author KENNETH OFOMA

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday condemned an alleged threat by Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Burarai to declare a state of emergency in South-East should the governors refuse to prevent attack and killing of security personnel by unknown gunmen. Acting National Secretary and National Publicity Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica